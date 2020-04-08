Tiny Chambers County Epicenter of Alabama Pandemic- Here’s How it Started

By Jody Stewart

Chambers County is far outpacing the state’s 66 other counties in both coronavirus infections and deaths, and local medical and civic leaders have said they believe it may be connected to church services, one of which a church leader says left at least 10 people sick.



As of 8 p.m. Monday, 96 people in Chambers County were confirmed to have COVID-19 infections. Though other counties, such as Jefferson County, have higher case counts, Chambers’ per capita infection rate is a staggering 223 per 100,000, nearly four times its closest rival.



Chambers’ outbreak also appears to be the state’s most lethal: Despite having far less cases than counties like Jefferson, Chambers on Monday had the highest number of overall deaths, with 7 confirmed coronavirus fatalities. Chambers’ outbreak shows no signs of slowing as cases doubled in a 48-hour period this week.



Statewide orders have now been made to confront the threat head on and cut down on social gathering. A Lanett church is a sobering example of how quickly and silently coronavirus infections may have spread.



On March 21, Pastor Lamar Johnson gave a somber video address on Facebook, telling his congregation he’d prayed over the decision for days and that he would be closing the church.



“Tomorrow, I’m going to preach to an empty sanctuary. I’m locking down Mount Hermon. Nobody is allowed in Mount Hermon tomorrow because I’ve gotta protect my people. It’s just going to be me, musicians and a sound crew.”



Five days after he closed the church, Johnson announced on Facebook that at least 10 church members had been hospitalized with coronavirus complications.



Johnson used social media addresses to reach his congregation, Johnson urged his congregations to take the coronavirus threat seriously.



“We got too many members sick. I am not opening up the church until this thing has passed. I will go in, along with the musicians and the media team, but the church will not open until this has passed,” Johnson said. “… If you feel like you’re sick, get yourself checked out. If you feel like you have a temperature, get yourself checked out. As a church, we need to pray. I’m not opening up the church. Hear me one more time. … This is no time to be playing. I got too many members sick.”



In an interview with BeeTV, Johnson said a family member reached out to him around March 17 to tell him that six out of a group of 10 people had fallen ill after attending a special service on March 8. Soon, he began receiving texts from church members of other illnesses.



“I run my own house,” Johnson said. “But I will say, it would hurt me if I had church and one of my senior members died. It would hurt me if one of the members would get sick because of my negligence. Right now, we have to look at the safety of the people. I’ll preach to an empty sanctuary for another month, another two months if I have to. But the Word will get out.”



Two days after Johnson said he first heard of illnesses connected to the March 8 service, 29-year-old Cherith Beth Slaughter woke up feeling dizzy.



Slaughter, a Lee County resident and one of a “long line of pastors,” attended the service the March 8 service with her father. Her father returned to Mt. Hermon the following Sunday to preach again, she said.



Now, Slaughter, her father and her mother have all been diagnosed with coronavirus, quarantined in a home with only one healthy family member left to care for them. Slaughter said she has double pneumonia as a coronavirus

complication, while her father was diagnosed with a bronchial infection. Meanwhile, multiple acquaintances have tested positive or passed away.



“I know personally of three people who have made the news who died. I knew all of them. I only know one other person who beat it. My dad’s sister also has double pneumonia and tested positive, and she just started her process as well,” Slaughter said. Her aunt lives in Lanett but did not attend the March 8 service, she said.



“Listen. Pay attention. I know there’s a lot of theories right now about what it is, but I know firsthand that you have to stay inside. Even if you’re bored out of your mind. I didn’t do a lot of running around, I wasn’t going places I didn’t need to go. But you’ll flatten the curve seriously by not going out. You’re saving some kid’s life, someone grandmother. I love my people. I love my church. I love my family. But I can’t see anybody. The anxiety with this virus, you go to sleep at night and expect not wake up in the morning.



“Make sure you’re not the cause and the reason that another person has that anxiety. Even with all the faith I have, you can’t take away that anxiety and fear.”



Slaughter and her father presented with different symptoms at first. Slaughter, who has a previous condition that causes seizures, had two seizures on Thursday, March 19. Her father’s heart rate began to race the same day.



Though he initially refused to go to the hospital, Slaughter and her mother were able to convince him he needed to be checked out. The family said they informed medical staff that he had been potentially exposed to the virus, and they recommended he self-quarantine.



Slaughter herself was still feeling fine and preparing to preach Sunday at “drive-in” church, where her congregation would sit in their cars in the parking lot to listen to her sermon. But overnight, she developed a 103 fever.



“After that, everything happened fast,” Slaughter said as she went to the emergency room, where her husband sat outside with their daughters for several hours as the hospital tested her for flu, which she was negative for. Slaughter decided to quarantine herself in her parents’ house with her father.



“At this point, I did not have a cough, but my body was getting weaker and weaker,” Slaughter said. “I couldn’t get up to go to the bathroom. I’d get up and my legs would shake so badly I almost fell on the floor. My dad was locked up in a room in the house. His breathing was getting worse, my mom was doing everything. He had been tested at this point, but they had not called back. He was getting worse and worse. They diagnosed him with a bronchial infection.”



By Monday, March 30, both Slaughter and her father had been diagnosed with coronavirus.



“From last Sunday to this Sunday, excruciating pain. It’s a pain like you’ve never felt in your life. I don’t know about everybody else’s conditions, but me and my dad would be on different sides of the house and we can hear each other’s groans. There’s just pain in your bones, it feels like somebody is stabbing you over and over again if you’re laying on your side. It’s not like a pain that lets up. It stays on you. It’s hard, it’s really hard. You’re aching everywhere, your legs and back, and just trying to breathe.”



A day later, their main caretaker, Slaughter’s mother, tested positive as well. Slaughter’s sister is the only other adult in the home to take care of them. She has not yet displayed symptoms or tested positive. Slaughter’s 7-year-old daughter and niece are also being quarantined separately in the home.



“Even with your kids, if you think you might have been exposed, don’t touch them,” Slaughter said. “I can’t imagine either one of my kids going through what I’ve been dealing with. I can communicate: I can’t breathe right now. But what if it was a kid who couldn’t tell me they can’t breathe? I wouldn’t put that on anybody.”



EAMC said last week in a release that they believe church services have played some part in a number of cases seen in Lee County, adjacent to Chambers. “While there are no absolute patterns among the 118 confirmed cases in Lee County, one nugget of information does stand out a little—the last public setting for a sizable number of them was at church,” the release stated. “Not at one church, or churches in one town, but at church in general.



The pandemic is expected to cause even more stress in rural areas, like Chambers County, with already overwhelmed or non-existent medical facilities, and Alabamians are particularly susceptible to coronavirus complications..



Editor’s Note: Parts of this story are attributed to an article that was published in the Montgomery Advertiser.