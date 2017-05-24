Top names for the year

By Paul Richardson

The Social Security Administration released new data about last year’s top names for newborns. Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in 2016 for the third year in a row.

Here is the full top 10 list for boys:

1. Noah 2. Liam 3. William

4. Mason 5. James 6. Benjamin 7. Jacob 8. Michael

9. Elijah 10. Ethan

Here is the full top 10 list for girls:

1. Emma 2. Olivia 3. Ava

4. Sophia 5. Isabella 6. Mia

7. Charlotte 8. Abigail

9. Emily 10. Harper

Notice “Caitlin” did not make the list (Because of Catalan Jenner and neither did Hillary.)