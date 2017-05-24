Home News Top names for the year
News
0

Top names for the year

0
0

Top names for the year

A1 Rodeo
now playing

Rain fails to dampen rodeo turnout

A2 Taylor
now playing

Missing ring - a 12 year journey

Band director suspended over “Gag Gift”

A2 BIKER 19
now playing

A Rumble

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike's Musings - Fake news destroying my profession

Birds, Bees, and Knobby Knees

The disappearance of the USS Scorpion

Obituaries 5-24-17

Church Happenings 5-24-17

Community Briefs 5-24-17

By Paul Richardson

The Social Security Administration released new data about last year’s top names for newborns. Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in 2016 for the third year in a row.

Here is the full top 10 list for boys:
1. Noah 2. Liam 3. William
4. Mason 5. James 6. Benjamin 7. Jacob 8. Michael
9. Elijah 10. Ethan

Here is the full top 10 list for girls:
1. Emma 2. Olivia 3. Ava
4. Sophia 5. Isabella 6. Mia
7. Charlotte 8. Abigail
9. Emily 10. Harper

Notice “Caitlin” did not make the list (Because of Catalan Jenner and neither did Hillary.)

Related posts:

  1. CCDA names Saehaesung Manufacturer of the Year
  2. GVACC names Valley junior “Ambassador of the Year”
  3. Milford chosen to march in London New Year’s parade
  4. Election year jitters
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Rodeo

Rain fails to dampen rodeo turnout

slandon 0
A2 Taylor

Missing ring – a 12 year journey

slandon 0

Band director suspended over “Gag Gift”

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video