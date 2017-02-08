Home News Tournament at Dog Pound
By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Photos by Jodi Stewart

The LaFayette Bulldog varsity boys basketball team will host the area tournament this year.

LaFayette and Lanett both were tied in area wins this year, which led to a coin toss to see who would host the area tournament.

The coin toss was held at Horseshoe Bend Gymnasium on last week.

The Bulldogs won the coin toss an earned the right to host the tournament this year.

The tournament starts Tuesday, February 7 thru Friday, February 10.

On Tuesday, the LaFayette Bulldogs will face the Reeltown Rebels and the Lanett Panthers will go up against the Generals of Horseshoe Bend.

The winners of these two games will face each other on Friday at LaFayette Gymnasium.

The varsity girls will be playing there area tournament in Lanett this year beginning Monday February 6th.

The Lady Panthers were the out right area champs for the season so they were the hosts of the tournament.

We would like to wish the Bulldogs the best of luck in this year’s post season.
“GO DOGS”

