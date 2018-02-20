Home News Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town
Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town
News
Top Stories
0

Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town

0
0
2-21-18 One Hundreth Birthday IMG_2252
now viewing

Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town

2-21-18 CONSTRUCTION OF LAFAYETTE CITY PARK 01 copy
now playing

Grants will pay for 50-acre park

Dr. Brooks praised by several in community

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-85

Two die in crash near Camp Hill

Hinkle celebrates 97th

Kindergarten registration set

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Winter Olympics More Curiosity Than Competition

My Garden Of Life - One Lucky Hunter

Inside the Statehouse - February 21, 2018

Reflections - Nine Life Changing Words

Mattie Trammell celebrated her 101st birthday with her family on Thursday, February 15.
Mrs. Mattie Trammell, a lifelong resident of LaFayette celebrated her 101 birthday on Thursday, February 15.  She enjoyed a beautifully decorated birthday cake and punch with family, residents and staff of the LaFayette Extended Care Center.  She received many well-wishes in the form of cards, gifts and visits.
 
Her birthday wish was to go for a ride to see the city, her house and other familiar places.  Her daughter, Nell Bailey from Alexandria, Virginia and son, Walter Trammell was able to take her for a ride on Saturday which was a beautiful sunny day with temperatures in the high 70s.  She was very delighted with her outing, offering comments about things she saw and giving her opinions about things she thought should happen around the city. 

Mrs. Mattie also had out-of-town visitors who showed up on Sunday to help continue her birthday celebration.  Her oldest daughter Betty, granddaughter Daniela and great-grandson, Jayven from Boston, MA will be spending the week with her.  Mrs. Mattie’s niece, Phyllis Trammell from Chicago, IL was also able to visit with her on Sunday.  As she enjoys this birthday, Mrs. Mattie says she is looking forward to the next one.

Related posts:

  1. Mr. Trammell, Jr.
  2. Hinkle celebrates 97th
  3. You can ride along with LaFayette police this week
  4. Trammell heads to JSU
slandon
Related Posts
2-21-18 CONSTRUCTION OF LAFAYETTE CITY PARK 01 copy

Grants will pay for 50-acre park

slandon 0

Dr. Brooks praised by several in community

slandon 0

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-85

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video