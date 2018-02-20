Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town

Mrs. Mattie Trammell, a lifelong resident of LaFayette celebrated her 101 birthday on Thursday, February 15. She enjoyed a beautifully decorated birthday cake and punch with family, residents and staff of the LaFayette Extended Care Center. She received many well-wishes in the form of cards, gifts and visits.



Her birthday wish was to go for a ride to see the city, her house and other familiar places. Her daughter, Nell Bailey from Alexandria, Virginia and son, Walter Trammell was able to take her for a ride on Saturday which was a beautiful sunny day with temperatures in the high 70s. She was very delighted with her outing, offering comments about things she saw and giving her opinions about things she thought should happen around the city.

Mrs. Mattie also had out-of-town visitors who showed up on Sunday to help continue her birthday celebration. Her oldest daughter Betty, granddaughter Daniela and great-grandson, Jayven from Boston, MA will be spending the week with her. Mrs. Mattie’s niece, Phyllis Trammell from Chicago, IL was also able to visit with her on Sunday. As she enjoys this birthday, Mrs. Mattie says she is looking forward to the next one.