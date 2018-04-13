Travel Tip: 4 Things You Absolutely Must Have For a Cruise Vacation

You’re going on a cruise, hooray! Cruises are so much fun. You get to relax in the sun, experience new things, and meet new people. Cruises are not like regular vacations, though. If you’ve never been on one, there are some things you definitely need to bring with you that you normally wouldn’t for a regular vacation to the beach.

A carry-on bag

If you’ve flown to the port where your ship will set sail, then you probably already have a carry on bag. However, this cruise-friendly carry on is a little different. Once you check your bags in, the cruise ship crew will take them, and you won’t see them again for about six hours. So, you should pack things like your bathing suit, a change of clothes, and whatever you’re going to want for the first half of the day, in your carry-on bag.

Motion sickness medicine

Even though the ship you’re on is huge, you still have a chance of getting motion sickness. Motion sickness can ruin your cruise, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. There are many forms of motion sickness medicine, like pills, ear patches, or wrist bands. You will thank yourself later when you don’t lose your dinner over the side of the ship.

Decorative luggage accessories

When you leave the ship, the crew members carry your suitcases off the ship for you, and then you have to pick it up among thousands of other bags that are similar shapes and sizes to your own luggage. Deck out your suitcases with luggage tags, stickers, tape, and other personal touches so that you will be able to easily pick it out in the sea of luggage.

Travel insurance

No one wants to think about an emergency occurring on vacation, but it is possible. The United States ranks number two among counties with the most natural disasters, like hurricanes, and they typically start in the ocean. Cruise lines are typically very good about avoid storms, but disaster can strike at any time. Travel insurance can also help you in cases of theft or even medical problems that cause you to return home early.

Cruises are an awesome choice for a vacation, but it will be much less fun if you are not prepared. Make sure you bring all the proper items with you so you can enjoy your own paradise at sea.