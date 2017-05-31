Troup authorites seek armed & dangerous suspects

By Alton Mitchell

Authorities in neighboring Troup County, Georgia are on the lookout for a pair of home invasion suspects that threatened the life of small child at gunpoint during the course of a daring home invasion in Troup County last Wednesday.

According to a release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Department on May 24, 2017 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Whitesville Road in regards to an armed robbery and home invasion. When deputies arrived on the scene they were advised by a victim at the residence that two black males had forced their way into the residence. Once in the home one of the suspects held a handgun to the head of a small child and demanded money from the victim.

The victim pleaded with the suspects. The suspects fled from the home shortly thereafter. Before their departure the victim did tell police that the duo took several items from the home before leaving. The pair was seen getting into a maroon or burgundy car. As the vehicle was leaving a witness did tell police that there were two other male occupants in the vehicle. An individual from inside the home was able to chase the pair of robbers and vehicles a short distance and hurled an object at the vehicle causing damage to either the windshield or another window.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Department also advises that prior to the incident the victim of the robbery had went to a local check-cashing store in LaGrange and cashed a check in the amount of several thousand dollars. Police believe that at the time of the transaction it is believed that several people witnessed or knew that the victim was in possession of a large amount of money. Police believe after the unidentified victim cashed the check they drove home and were followed by the suspects.

Troup County authorities report that there were only minor injuries in the incident to include minor scraps to the victims. The men believed to be responsible for the crime are still at large. Troup County investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the case. Anyone who has knowledge about the incident is asked to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.