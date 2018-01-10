Home Local Troup deputy returns to work
0
0

Troup deputy returns to work

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy is back on the job after a mid-summer crash left the deputy sheriff with injuries and months of recovery. While still not fully healed up from the devastating crash the deputy is back on the job and in good spirits.

Troup County Sheriff Deputy Stephanie Masuoka had just recently returned to working for the Troup County Sheriff’s Department a few months before the June 22nd, 2017 crash along Interstate 85. She had previously worked with the department before taking a job at a university police department in west Georgia.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Thursday June 22nd, 2017 Masuoka was working an accident scene near mile marker 12 along Interstate 85 north. A pickup truck had wrecked along the roadway and deputy Masuoka was speaking with that driver of the vehicle when an approaching 18-wheeler struck the back of the wrecked pickup truck.

The impact sent Masuoka over a side guardrail. The deputy sustained injuries in the impact including a broken leg as she went over the guardrail and down the embankment. The pedestrian in the crash was also injured. Both victims were taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. After several days and surgery Masuoka was released from the hospital.

Since her release she has undergone several rounds of physical rehabilitation and is not back to 100%, but on Thursday the Troup County Sheriff’s Department took to social media to announce her return to the job. The Troup County Sheriff’s Department that it is a great way to start of 2018 by having her back.

The Georgia State Patrol headed the investigation into both crashes and did not file charges against the semi-truck driver. The pedestrian that was injured in the crash also survived their injuries and continues to recover from the June accident.

