Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Troup County Sheriff’s Department is actively seeking two separate individual responsible for two recent armed robberies in the neighboring County to Chambers County. A cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrests of both individuals.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects in armed robberies that occurred on November 14th at the Pony Express Convenience store near LaGrange and a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at the Charter Bank on West Point Road in LaGrange on December 14th.

In the first armed robbery at 10:40 p.m., an unknown black male entered The Pony Express Store located at 1891 Vernon Road near LaGrange and demanded man after producing a handgun. The suspect fled on foot down Old Airport Road after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. Troup County Investigators state he is described at 5’11” to 6’ and weighs around 250 lbs. He entered the store wearing a bright orange ski mask and black sweater.

The second armed robbery occurred one month later at the Charter Bank located at 2231 West Point Road near LaGrange. A suspect that police believe is a black male, entered the business and pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a vehicle believed to be a Mazda 3 and turned left on West Point Road. Investigators have not released a physical description of the suspect.

Troup County investigators ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact (706)812-1000 with information. A reward of $1,000 is being offered in both cases.