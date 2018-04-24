Troup ranked in Top 20 for business start-ups

00
Growth is evident
across the area espe-
cially in the area of
Troup County, Chambers
County’s eastern neighbor.
While many are anxious
about the arrival of the
new Great Wolf Lodge
next month and what new
businesses may follow the
massive waterpark resort
there is other growth oc-
curring in Troup County
and after recent data was
released there is a lot more
room for new business in
the Troup County city of
Lagrange.
Website giant Walle-
tHub recently announced
its 2018 best and worst
small cities to start a
business list. Lagrange
ranked 18th on the list that
researched more than 1260
cities across the nation.
Lagrange was the best
small city in the state of
Georgia to start a business.
The study examined
cities with populations be-
tween 25,000 to 100,000
residents and evaluated
communities based on
eighteen metrics. These
metrics included studies
such as commute time,
revenue, job growth, labor
costs, among others. La-
grange with a population
of 31,000 ranked 18th on
the list.
The number one city
on the list was Holland,
Michigan which was
followed by St. George,
Utah, and Aberdeen,
South Dakota. Also
topping Lagrange were
cities such as Ogden, UT;
Bozeman, MT; Fort My-
ers, FL; Salisbury, NC;
and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Chambers County com-
munities did not meet the
population threshold for
the study and were not
included.
Several Alabama cities
were found further down
the list. The highest rank-
ing was Dothan which
ranked in 105th place.
Tuscaloosa ranked at
214, followed closely by
Florence which came in
at 221. Nearby Auburn
also made the list rank-
ing 226th overall. Phenix
City was ranked at 287
and a drive back up U.S.
280 landed Opelika at
number 338 on the list.
Birmingham’s suburbs of
Bessemer ranked at 577,
Alabaster ranked 710, and
Hoover ranked at 581.
The Huntsville suburb of
Madison ranked 599 on
the list.