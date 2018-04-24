Troup ranked in Top 20 for business start-ups

Growth is evident

across the area espe-

cially in the area of

Troup County, Chambers

County’s eastern neighbor.

While many are anxious

about the arrival of the

new Great Wolf Lodge

next month and what new

businesses may follow the

massive waterpark resort

there is other growth oc-

curring in Troup County

and after recent data was

released there is a lot more

room for new business in

the Troup County city of

Lagrange.

Website giant Walle-

tHub recently announced

its 2018 best and worst

small cities to start a

business list. Lagrange

ranked 18th on the list that

researched more than 1260

cities across the nation.

Lagrange was the best

small city in the state of

Georgia to start a business.

The study examined

cities with populations be-

tween 25,000 to 100,000

residents and evaluated

communities based on

eighteen metrics. These

metrics included studies

such as commute time,

revenue, job growth, labor

costs, among others. La-

grange with a population

of 31,000 ranked 18th on

the list.

The number one city

on the list was Holland,

Michigan which was

followed by St. George,

Utah, and Aberdeen,

South Dakota. Also

topping Lagrange were

cities such as Ogden, UT;

Bozeman, MT; Fort My-

ers, FL; Salisbury, NC;

and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Chambers County com-

munities did not meet the

population threshold for

the study and were not

included.

Several Alabama cities