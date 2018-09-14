I grew up in a small
country church in Tal-
lapoosa County. We spent
a lot of time there at
Elder Church. Practically
everyone in attendance
each Sunday morning was
family or close enough
anyway. It was a special
place. I’m excited to be
speaking at homecoming
there next month. We’ll no
doubt be singing some of
the old hymns. I love those
old hymns. Contemporary
songs and services are
wonderful, but there’s just
something special about
those old southern gospel
hymns.
Since moving to Tal-
lapoosa County, we started
going to church at Eagle
Creek, which is not very
far from Elder, as the
eagle, er crow, flies. We’ve
only been a handful of
times, but it appears it’s
going to be a permanent
thing. Speaking of hands,
we end each service by
holding our neighbor’s and
singing the chorus to the
old hymn “Turn Your Eyes
Upon Jesus.”
Turn your eyes upon
Jesus,
Look full in His won-
derful face,
And the things of earth
will grow strangely dim,
In the light of His glory
and grace.
The words are beautiful
and are a great way to send
us on our way.
Lucy has spent most
her life in contemporary churches, so she is not as
familiar with the hymns
as I am. Be that as it may,
she grabs the hand of her
neighbor and sings right
along with the rest of us
seasoned veterans…only
she wasn’t. She was all
kinds of confused.
The confusion came
to my attention when she
said something about
that “eagle song” we sing
every week at church.
I didn’t have a clue as
to what she was talking
about.
“What eagle song?” I
asked.
“The one we sing
before we leave each Sun-
day,” she replied.
The words weren’t on
the screen, so she was
hearing “eagle” instead
of “Jesus.” Somehow, she
thought it was the church’s
theme song. It is Eagle
Creek Baptist Church, af-
ter all. I could not control
my tears of laughter. A.
Theme. Song.
To top it off, she really
didn’t know any of the
words. She just moved
her lips. She’d learned
years ago, in chorus at
school I do believe, to say
“watermelon” when you
don’t know the words. So,
she just turned her eyes
to watermelon and rolled
with it.
After singing it this
past Sunday, the cute little
girl in front of us turned
around and said to her,
“You held my daddy’s
hand.” She did just that.
She held his hand and
moved her lips. She’s do-
ing a great job and might
do a little better this week
since we went over the lyr-
ics a couple of times.
I had lunch Tuesday
with our pastor, the won-
derful Dr. Tim Thompson,
and told him all about it.
He got a kick out of it. He
brought the tradition to the
church two years ago, so
there may be others who
don’t quite know all the
words either. Maybe he’ll
put them up on the screen
for all to see this Sunday.
For what it’s worth, I
only said watermelon a
couple of times in the third
stanza.
Until next week, turn
your eyes upon Jesus.
That’s a pretty good way
to live and one heck of a
theme song.
