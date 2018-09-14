I grew up in a small

country church in Tal-

lapoosa County. We spent

a lot of time there at

Elder Church. Practically

everyone in attendance

each Sunday morning was

family or close enough

anyway. It was a special

place. I’m excited to be

speaking at homecoming

there next month. We’ll no

doubt be singing some of

the old hymns. I love those

old hymns. Contemporary

songs and services are

wonderful, but there’s just

something special about

those old southern gospel

hymns.

Since moving to Tal-

lapoosa County, we started

going to church at Eagle

Creek, which is not very

far from Elder, as the

eagle, er crow, flies. We’ve

only been a handful of

times, but it appears it’s

going to be a permanent

thing. Speaking of hands,

we end each service by

holding our neighbor’s and

singing the chorus to the

old hymn “Turn Your Eyes

Upon Jesus.”

Turn your eyes upon

Jesus,

Look full in His won-

derful face,

And the things of earth

will grow strangely dim,

In the light of His glory

and grace.

The words are beautiful

and are a great way to send

us on our way.

Lucy has spent most

her life in contemporary churches, so she is not as

familiar with the hymns

as I am. Be that as it may,

she grabs the hand of her

neighbor and sings right

along with the rest of us

seasoned veterans…only

she wasn’t. She was all

kinds of confused.

The confusion came

to my attention when she

said something about

that “eagle song” we sing

every week at church.

I didn’t have a clue as

to what she was talking

about.

“What eagle song?” I

asked.

“The one we sing

before we leave each Sun-

day,” she replied.

The words weren’t on

the screen, so she was

hearing “eagle” instead

of “Jesus.” Somehow, she

thought it was the church’s

theme song. It is Eagle

Creek Baptist Church, af-

ter all. I could not control

my tears of laughter. A.

Theme. Song.

To top it off, she really

didn’t know any of the

words. She just moved

her lips. She’d learned

years ago, in chorus at

school I do believe, to say

“watermelon” when you

don’t know the words. So,

she just turned her eyes

to watermelon and rolled

with it.

After singing it this

past Sunday, the cute little

girl in front of us turned

around and said to her,

“You held my daddy’s

hand.” She did just that.

She held his hand and

moved her lips. She’s do-

ing a great job and might

do a little better this week

since we went over the lyr-

ics a couple of times.

I had lunch Tuesday

with our pastor, the won-

derful Dr. Tim Thompson,

and told him all about it.

He got a kick out of it. He

brought the tradition to the

church two years ago, so

there may be others who

don’t quite know all the

words either. Maybe he’ll

put them up on the screen

for all to see this Sunday.

For what it’s worth, I

only said watermelon a

couple of times in the third

stanza.

Until next week, turn

your eyes upon Jesus.

That’s a pretty good way

to live and one heck of a

theme song.