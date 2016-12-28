I just read an article posted on the Internet that was condemning our Christmas customs of extravagance and waste. I guess this pundit is the post Christmas Scrooge. But in thinking about it, in some sense he was correct. Here are his points: Families spend more than they can afford and go into a financial strain to pay for unnecessary purchases, a large amount of waste consisting of wrappings, ribbons, boxes, discarded trees, tinsel that is used just for temporary decoration is created to go into our overloaded land fills, a lot of the parties are not Christ like but drunken sinful activity , good eating habits are completely ignored and people gorge themselves like pigs endangering their health and billions of kilowatts of electricity that power Christmas lights is burned polluting our atmosphere.

The writers point is that we can celebrate the birthday of the LORD JESUS without the extravaganza and waste. Although his point is valid, it takes away from the joy and and a release from daily burdens. A child’s smile is worth the effort to retain the Christmas spirit.

Recently, an old high school classmate, Frances Schuessler Greene, gave me a poem reference the day after Christmas. It was printed in 1999 and some of the references are dated.

Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house

Every creature was hurting even the mouse

The toys were all broken, their batteries dead

Santa passed out, with ice on his head

Wrapping and ribbons just covered the floor, while

Upstairs the family continued to snore

And I in my T-shirt, new Reebooks and jeans

I went into the kitchen to clean

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter

I sprang from the sink to see what was the matter

Away to the window I flew like a flash

Tore open the curtains and threw up the sash

Then what to my wondering eyes should appear

But a little white truck with an oversized mirror

The driver was smiling and grand

The patch on his jacket said U. S. POSTMAN

With a handful of bills he grinned like a fox

Then quickly he stuffed them into our mailbox

Bill after bill, after bill, they still came

Whistling and shouting he called them by name

Now Dillard’s, now Broadways, now Pennys and Sears

Here’s Robinson’s, Levitz and Target and Mervyns

The top of your limit every store, every mail

Now charge away-charge away-charge away all

He whooped and he whistled as he finished his work

He filled up the box, and then turned away with a jerk

He sprang to his truck and he drove down the road

Driving much faster with just half a load

Then I hear him exclaim with great holiday cheer

“Enjoy what you got——you’ll be paying all year

It is pretty much the same today. But I never heard of Robinson’s, Levitz or Mervyns. You will note that no mention of was made of Walmart. Also, the bills are now on one mail out, your credit card.