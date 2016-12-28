Twas the day after Christmas
I just read an article posted on the Internet that was condemning our Christmas customs of extravagance and waste. I guess this pundit is the post Christmas Scrooge. But in thinking about it, in some sense he was correct. Here are his points: Families spend more than they can afford and go into a financial strain to pay for unnecessary purchases, a large amount of waste consisting of wrappings, ribbons, boxes, discarded trees, tinsel that is used just for temporary decoration is created to go into our overloaded land fills, a lot of the parties are not Christ like but drunken sinful activity , good eating habits are completely ignored and people gorge themselves like pigs endangering their health and billions of kilowatts of electricity that power Christmas lights is burned polluting our atmosphere.
The writers point is that we can celebrate the birthday of the LORD JESUS without the extravaganza and waste. Although his point is valid, it takes away from the joy and and a release from daily burdens. A child’s smile is worth the effort to retain the Christmas spirit.
Recently, an old high school classmate, Frances Schuessler Greene, gave me a poem reference the day after Christmas. It was printed in 1999 and some of the references are dated.
Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house
Every creature was hurting even the mouse
The toys were all broken, their batteries dead
Santa passed out, with ice on his head
Wrapping and ribbons just covered the floor, while
Upstairs the family continued to snore
And I in my T-shirt, new Reebooks and jeans
I went into the kitchen to clean
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter
I sprang from the sink to see what was the matter
Away to the window I flew like a flash
Tore open the curtains and threw up the sash
Then what to my wondering eyes should appear
But a little white truck with an oversized mirror
The driver was smiling and grand
The patch on his jacket said U. S. POSTMAN
With a handful of bills he grinned like a fox
Then quickly he stuffed them into our mailbox
Bill after bill, after bill, they still came
Whistling and shouting he called them by name
Now Dillard’s, now Broadways, now Pennys and Sears
Here’s Robinson’s, Levitz and Target and Mervyns
The top of your limit every store, every mail
Now charge away-charge away-charge away all
He whooped and he whistled as he finished his work
He filled up the box, and then turned away with a jerk
He sprang to his truck and he drove down the road
Driving much faster with just half a load
Then I hear him exclaim with great holiday cheer
“Enjoy what you got——you’ll be paying all year
It is pretty much the same today. But I never heard of Robinson’s, Levitz or Mervyns. You will note that no mention of was made of Walmart. Also, the bills are now on one mail out, your credit card.