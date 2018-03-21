Two arrested for mall shooting

Two men were arrested on Monday following a shooting that left both of the suspects injured outside of the Auburn Mall on March 9th. The two suspects are now being held on bonds as investigators continue to what led to the shooting.

Auburn Police confirm they have arrested Michael Ryan Trimble, 21, of Montgomery and Deion Sandell Brooks, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland. The two men were shot in a shooting that occurred outside of the Auburn Mall on March 9th. Officers suspect the men were firing at each other when the shooting occurred.

Police are now looking into what led to the gunfire. Auburn Police do confirm that the two men met by their own accounts for unlawful purposes that led to the gunfire. Trimble and Brooks were both shot during the conflict. The injuries sent both men to the regions trauma hospital Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Ga.

The two men have been hospitalized since the shooting but were released by hospital staff on Friday and Monday. Immediately upon their release deputies from the Muscogee County Georgia Sheriff’s Department took both men into custody at the hospital. Trimble was released from the hospital on Friday and Brooks on Monday.

The two suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later transported to the Lee County Jail in Opelika after waving an extradition hearing in Georgia. Trimble was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Friday and charged with reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and violation of probation. Brooks was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Monday and charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.

Auburn Police cited the charges were given because of how the actions of the men impacted each other and the community. In a release, Auburn Police noted that the reckless endangerment charges stemmed from the reckless actions of the two men and placed the public at risk by firing shots at the mall.

The assault charges stemmed from the bodily harm sustained during the shooting. Auburn Police continue to investigate the shooting.