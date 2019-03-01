Home News Local Two arrested in LaFayette drug bust
Two arrested in LaFayette drug bust

The Chambers County
Drug Task Force had a busy
week last week. Agents from
the multijurisdictional task
force arrested four people at a
home in Valley on last Thurs-
day, then just a day later
agents made a second drug
bust at a home in LaFayette.
According to a release
agents from the Chambers
County Drug Task Force,
the Alabama Drug Enforce-
ment Task Force, and thee
Chambers County Multi-
Jurisdictional SWAT Team
executed a search warrant at
a home located in the 4300
block of County Road 158 in
LaFayette.
As agents searched the
property they located numer-
ous drugs including Crack
Cocaine, , Hydrocodone
Pills, an undisclosed amount
of currency, Drug Parapher-
nalia, and 2 handguns. In
addition to the seizure at the
home, agents also made two
arrests.
Agents arrested Raymond
Greer, 70, of LaFayette.
Greer was charged with Pos-
session of Crack Cocaine,
Possession of a controlled
substance, and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia. Police
also arrested 67-year-old
Yvonia Greer, of LaFayette.
She is charged with Posses-
sion of Crack Cocaine, and
Possession of Drug Parapher-
nalia.
Both were arrested and
transported to the Chambers
County Detention Facility in
LaFayette.

slandon
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
