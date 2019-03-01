Two arrested in LaFayette drug bust

The Chambers County

Drug Task Force had a busy

week last week. Agents from

the multijurisdictional task

force arrested four people at a

home in Valley on last Thurs-

day, then just a day later

agents made a second drug

bust at a home in LaFayette.

According to a release

agents from the Chambers

County Drug Task Force,

the Alabama Drug Enforce-

ment Task Force, and thee

Chambers County Multi-

Jurisdictional SWAT Team

executed a search warrant at

a home located in the 4300

block of County Road 158 in

LaFayette.

As agents searched the

property they located numer-

ous drugs including Crack

Cocaine, , Hydrocodone

Pills, an undisclosed amount

of currency, Drug Parapher-

nalia, and 2 handguns. In

addition to the seizure at the

home, agents also made two

arrests.

Agents arrested Raymond

Greer, 70, of LaFayette.

Greer was charged with Pos-

session of Crack Cocaine,

Possession of a controlled

substance, and Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia. Police

also arrested 67-year-old

Yvonia Greer, of LaFayette.

She is charged with Posses-

sion of Crack Cocaine, and

Possession of Drug Parapher-

nalia.

Both were arrested and

transported to the Chambers

County Detention Facility in

LaFayette.

