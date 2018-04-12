Two caught in Lanett after multi-state crime spree

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Law enforcement in Chambers County were able to apprehend two suspects on a long list of charges that span two states last week and range from motor vehicle theft to possession of illegal narcotics. The suspects are now in a local detention facility with other charges awaiting them in other jurisdictions.

According to a release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office on April 2nd, at 9:55 a.m. the Foley Police Department in Baldwin County, AL received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a Walmart parking lot in the city of Foley. Two suspects were being sought in connection to that theft. Those suspects were identified as Haley Dominique Watson, 20-years-old and Chase Stockton Blackburn, 25-years-old. Both are from the Pensacola, Florida area. The duo was being sought by investigators in Escambia County, FL for a robbery a carjacking that had recently occurred there.

On April 4th, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received information that there was a stolen 2018 Nissan Versa believed to be occupied by the duo in the Chambers County area. Acting on the information received deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office began to patrol the Lanett area and were able to locate the vehicle abandoned in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 29 in Lanett.

On April 5th, deputies received additional information that Blackburn and Watson were still in the area. While on patrol that day deputies spotted Blackburn in the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 29. Blackburn was spotted standing outside of a room at the Rica Motel. Blackburn fled on foot from sheriff’s deputies but was pursued. During the efforts to elude deputies he is believed to have attempted to make an illegal entry into a residence on 50th Street. The attempted entry resulted in damage to the rear door of the residence.

Agencies from surrounding departments responded to the pursuit and were able to apprehend Blackburn in the area of 48th Street by members of the Valley Police Department. Law enforcement transported him back to the Rica Motel where Watson was located in one of the rooms. Investigators executed a search warrant on the room where Watson and Blackburn were staying and discovered illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.

The two were taken into custody and booked on several charges to include unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude officers. The two were transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where they were given bond on their local charges, but are awaiting extradition back to Baldwin County to answer charges there.