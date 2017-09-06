Two children drown in West Point Lake

By Alton Mitchell

The Labor Day weekend turned tragic on an area waterway when two children fatally drowned. A boy and girl both drowned in what is being called an accidental drowning on West Point Lake late Sunday.

According to information from the Troup County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with members of Troup County Fire an EMS were called to Earl Cook Beach on West Point Lake shortly before 4:17 p.m. in response to a possible drowning.

When emergency officials arrived, they discovered two children both 12-years-old had gone under the waters of the lake while swimming. The missing children had never resurfaced after they were last seen playing on a float near the time of the incident.

First responders began a search for the missing children, but were unsuccessful in locating the children in their initial attempts. Additional resources were brought to the lake with assistance from various departments. At 7:30 p.m. Sunday night both children were found by members of a dive team.

The two youth were deceased upon their discovery. The Troup County Coroner reports the children died from drowning with no foul play or trauma involved. The death was ruled as an accidental drowning. The two children were not identified, but were said to be from the Atlanta area and at the lake for a family gathering at the time of the incident.