Two die in crash near Camp Hill

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Two residents from Dadeville were fatally injured in a crash along U.S. Highway 280 Saturday afternoon. The crash left two other individuals injured and a family devastated as all the victims in the crash were related.

According to information released by the Lee County Coroner’s Office a family vehicle was occupied by five members of a family traveling along U.S. Highway 280 south near Camp Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. As the vehicle was traveling along the roadway a second vehicle entered U.S. Highway 280 from County Road 89.

The driver of the family vehicle identified as 36-year-old Arlo Burton swerved to miss the second vehicle. The efforts were not enough as the vehicle driven by Burton struck the second vehicle and lost control. The impact caused Burton’s vehicle to overturn and eject four of the five occupants from the vehicle including the driver.

Arlo Burton was airlifted from the scene, but during the flight he suffered a cardiac arrest and the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Burton was taken to the emergency room where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at EAMC at 2:07 p.m.

A second victim was also injured in the crash Armani Burton, 5-years-old was also ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika via ground ambulance. While receiving treatment at the hospital for her injuries and being prepared to be transported to a lager trauma hospital, she went into cardiac arrest in the emergency room and was unable to be revived as well. Armani Burton was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office notes both individuals suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries. The bodies of the two members of the Burton family will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Office for an autopsy. The three remaining occupants of the Burton vehicle were transported by ground ambulance for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.