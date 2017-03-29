Two die in Opelika gunfire

By Alton Mitchell

Gunfire erupted on an Opelika street on Saturday night and when police responded to the call of shots fired they would discover two victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. As police worked the scene they would also discover that one of the victims would include a LaFayette man.

According to the Lee County Coroner’s office Opelika Police received a call of shots fired at 9:14 PM Saturday night in the 400 block of Toomer Court. As officers responded and arrived on the scene they discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Opelika Fire and Rescue units and EAMC EMS was dispatched to the scene and took the two victims to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment.

One victim died of his injuries at the scene and the second was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died of his injuries in the emergency room. The victims of the shooting have been identified as Sedric Darrell Lewis, 27, of Opelika and Derris Terrel Harris, 31, of LaFayette. Lewis died on the scene and Harris passed away at the emergency room shortly after arrival.

Police are still investigating the case and are unsure of what the motive behind the shooting was. The bodies of both victims have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Opelika Police at (334)705-5220 or the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Information can also be submitted to the Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line at (334)745-8686. All calls may remain anonymous.