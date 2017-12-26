Two graduate early from LHS

Lafayettte’s High School students Bianca Howard and Elantavious Foster each completed all their requirements to graduate early and went through a graduation ceremony at the Chambers County Board of Education board room at the monthly meeting which was held at the central office on last Wednesday.

The two students were in their caps and gowns, marched into the room and were presented diplomas by Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. It was just a smaller version of the regular May ceremony.

Parents and family members were there, and the graduates received a standing ovation.

It’s what’s called a mid-term graduation, and it’s becoming increasingly popular in the Chambers County School District. In many cases, it allows the high-achieving student the chance to start their college eduction early. They also have the option to walk with their classmates in May across the stage at graduation before a much bigger audience.

“We are so proud of them,” Dr. Hodge said. “They have worked hard to achieve this milestone.”

Bianca will continue her education at Alabama A&M University; Elantavious will start college at Southern Union State Community College.

LaFayette High Principal Don Turner was present at the board meeting to see two of his students graduate early.