Home News Two graduate early from LHS
Two graduate early from LHS
News
School
0

Two graduate early from LHS

0
0
12-27-17 Lafayette High Grads
now viewing

Two graduate early from LHS

now playing

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232
now playing

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

New year expected to have chilly start

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects

Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

SUSCC students participate in tech challenge

200 jobs to be created by food plant

12-27-17 Humor by Bill Frazer 03
now playing

Humor - Safety Considerations For The New Year

Elantavious Foster and Bianca Howard took part in mid-term graduation ceremonies.
Lafayettte’s High School students Bianca Howard and Elantavious Foster each completed all their requirements to graduate early and went through a graduation ceremony at the Chambers County Board of Education board room at the monthly meeting which was held at the central office on last Wednesday.

 The two students were in their caps and gowns, marched into the room  and were presented diplomas by Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. It was just a smaller version of the regular May ceremony.

Parents and family members were there, and the graduates received a standing ovation.

It’s what’s called a mid-term graduation, and it’s becoming increasingly popular in the Chambers County School District. In many cases, it allows the high-achieving student the chance to start their college eduction early. They also have the option to walk with  their classmates in May across the stage at graduation before a much bigger audience.

“We are so proud of them,” Dr. Hodge said. “They have worked hard to achieve this milestone.”

Bianca will continue her education at Alabama A&M University; Elantavious will start college at Southern Union State Community College.
LaFayette High Principal Don Turner was present at the board meeting to see two of his students graduate early.

Related posts:

  1. AMEA scholarships available for students
  2. Schools going to period scheduling
  3. Board upholds decision
  4. Youth Academy to graduate 35 on Fri.
slandon
Related Posts
12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

slandon 0

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

slandon 0

New year expected to have chilly start

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video