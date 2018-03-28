Two inducted in to Alabama Hall of Fame

Among the 11 inductees selected to the Alabama High School Sports hall of Fame, Loachapoka’s Jerome Tate and Notasulga’s Obadiah Threadgill III were among the selected few who made up the 2018 class.

Tate and Threadgill were joined Ricky Allen, William Booth, Greg Brewer, Joe Manjone, John Mothershed, Randy Ragsdale, Al Rauls, Ann Schilling and the late Edward Wood in the class.

While both Tate and Threadgill became coaching legends in the state, they will forever be remembered in their corner of East Alabama.

Coming from schools separated by a mere 10 minutes along Highway 14, Tate’s 22 years at Loachapoka and Threadgill’s 22 years at Notasulga set them apart for all the right reasons.

Threadgill, his legacy will forever be cemented in the gymnasium that was named after him as the girls and boys basketball programs continue to flourish from the work he laid down.

Threadgill coached 30 years in total with stops at Tuskegee, D.C. Wolfe and Tuskegee Institute high schools.

Though, he is most notably recognized for turning around the Blue Devils at Notasulga. He helped lead his boys program to a state title in 1987 and 1992, and he earned another state title with his girls team in 2001.

He is also the father of Lafayette High School Bulldogs Basketball Coach Obadiah Threadgill.

Loachapoka’s Jerome Tate earned his spot most notably for bringing Loachapoka’s football program to new heights that included a 152-98 record.

During that span Tate was able to help earn four regional titles while playing in the state playoffs 17 times.

His journey to the Hall of Fame also was marked by the unique opportunity to coach in the North-South All-Star Game in 1997 and 2010, and in the Alabama-Mississippi Game in 2005.