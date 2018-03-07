Two injured in truck, tractor crash

Multiple people have been injured in a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor on March 3. First responders reported multiple entrapments near the accident site along Alewine Drive in Valley.

One victim was pinned in the truck and another was pinned under the tractor. Two engines and a ladder truck from EAFD were on the scene along with ambulances from Valley and Lanett. Both patients have been extricated after an extended period of time and flown by helicopter to the hospital.