Two new officers join the ranks of LaFayette’s finest

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The streets of LaFayette are set to be a little safer as Chief Ben Hill has announced the addition of two new officers to the ranks of the LaFayette Police Department. Both officers bring a wealth of knowledge, drive, and experience to the city of LaFayette.

Chief Hill introduced the two new officers on Monday evening at the city council meeting. Although the two new officers have been on the force and streets of LaFayette for the past several weeks and have already began to familiarize themselves with the LaFayette community and its residents.

The first new officer is Officer Chandler Guy. Officer Guy is a native of east Alabama. Having grown up in the town of Beauregard, Alabama in neighboring Lee County. Prior to his career in law enforcement Officer Guy was a baseball player. Having played in high school in his native Beauregard and later in the Dominican Republic.

Officer Guy has put down his baseball bat and picked up a badge and sworn an oath to the residents of LaFayette to protect and serve. He has been patrolling the streets of LaFayette for the past two months and has high hopes of being a great asset to the city of LaFayette, mainly with his classroom knowledge, as he is only six classes from obtaining a criminal justice degree. He told council members his ultimate goal is to be more involved with the LaFayette community.

Chief Hill also introduced another new officer on the force. While this officer is a new face on the force he is no stranger to the law enforcement community bringing more than twelve years of law enforcement experience to the residents of LaFayette, Officer Derrick Coley is set to be a great addition to the local police force.

Officer Coley is also a native of east Alabama, hailing from nearby Alexander City in Tallapoosa County. He has worked for more than a decade with departments in Alabama. He is certainly a man built for the challenges of the law enforcement community and ready to serve the public. Officer Coley told members of council he is thankful for the opportunity they have presented him with and is pleased to meet the members of the local council.

Members of the LaFayette City Council welcomed the new officers and thanked them for their service to the residents of LaFayette. Mayor Barry Moody said, “We are grateful for all those that work for the city of LaFayette, especially our first responders who have a little more risk than other”. Both new officers are already on patrol in the streets of LaFayette.