Two projects to bring new jobs to County

By Alton Mitchell

Corespondent

In the final days of 2017, two big projects in the works by the Chambers County Development Authority were revealed. The projects which are in the final stages will bring an expansion to an existing company and welcome a new distribution center to Chambers County as well brining in several new high paying jobs.

Details are still emerging about the project which the CCDA is giving two separate code names; Project Sunrise and Project Scramble. The CCDA acknowledges that the projects involve a single company and the two projects will bring new jobs to both Valley and Lanett. According to the CCDA the project involves a single company, but the scope of each of the projects differs substantially.

The first project, nicknamed Project Scramble will be located in the city of Valley in the new Valley Industrial Park. Project Scramble will include a 375,000- square foot facility owned by developers Scannell Properties LLC. The project will include the creation of 40-45 new jobs in the city of Valley. Project Scramble also brings a capital investment of $16.5 million dollars to the Valley Industrial Park.

Valley officials are excited about the company choosing its new industrial park to locate. “Over the past several months, we’ve been looking for the right fit as the first company to locate in the new Valley Industrial Park, and our interactions with Scannell Properties have demonstrated hat they are a world class developer and would prove to be a good fit to the City of Valley. We are excited to be able to take part in this partnership and bring another strong and reputable industry into our city,” explained Valley Mayor Leonard Riley.

Project Sunrise will be located in the nearby city of Lanett. The development will bring with it a $7 million capital investment and generate fifteen new jobs Lanett officials seem excited about the new expansion that may heading to the city and the creation of new jobs. “When one of our industries announces and expansion, its not just a testament to their strength as a company, it’s a continued investment in our community that trickles down many levels, from tax revenue to our schools, to new jobs, to higher wages, all of which stimulate and grow our economy,” said Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy. “We are thrilled with this new announcement and are grateful to Valerie Gray and the CCDA staff for their hard work and effort on this unique project,” Mayor McCoy continued.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Development Authority to work with two of our municipalities to provide much needed support and infrastructure for an existing industry,” said CCDA Executive Director Valerie Gray. Gray added that the staff at the CCDA has worked very hard this year and using this as a precedence for what to be expected in 2018.

The projects in Valley and Lanett represent the continued diversification of Chambers County Industrial base and the CCDA objective of increasing wages for the area. The partnership and cooperation demonstrated in Projects Sunrise and Scramble was very close to what was seen last year as Origis Energy was located to LaFayette. The CCDA worked very closely with the Chambers County Commission and the LaFayette City government to secure the facility locations in LaFayette.

The CCDA continues to finalize the deal for the new projects in Valley and Lanett and will provide more details as the projects come closer to finalization.