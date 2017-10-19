Home News Two rodeos on tap for LaFayette
Two rodeos on tap for LaFayette

By Alton Mitchell
Corespondent

The next two weekends are set to bring big excitement to the Chambers County Agricultural Park in LaFayette. The next two weeks will bring two separate rodeo events to the arena and the city that will bring LaFayette to life in a grand cowboy style.

According to Eddie Adams of the Chambers County Recreation Board each Saturday event will bring excitement to the arena. Adams states the first event is set for 10:00 a.m. this Saturday at the arena which will feature a junior high rodeo.

On the following Saturday, a rodeo with historical significance will roll into the Agricultural Park. The 35th Annual Pat Garrett Rodeo is set for October 28th at 7:00 p.m. The National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeo will bring rodeo riders from across the southeast to the Agricultural Park.

The annual rodeo is named in honor of Sheriff Pat Garrett, a legendary lawman who in 1881 fatally shot Billy the Kid in New Mexico. Before embracing law in the wild west, Garrett was born in Chambers County in 1850.

Adams encourages the entire community to come out for the family themed events. Adams also assures residents of Chambers County that more exciting things are set to come for the Agricultural Park.

