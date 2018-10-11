Undefeated Rebels blast Pickens for 49-0 homecoming victory

The Chambers Acade-
my Rebels won big Friday
night for Homecoming
with a 49-0 blowout
against the Pickens Pirates
in region play. The Rebels
are now 8-0 for the season
with only two regular
season games to go. CJ
Lyons gave another spec-
tacular performance with
7 carries totaling 134 total
yards and scoring 2 touch-
downs. Jordan Gillespie
also had a great night
carrying the ball 4 times
for 64 yards and scoring a
touchdown. Hayden Har-
ris, Quay Johnson, Colton
Hand and Caydon Smoot also scored for the Rebels.
Quarterback, Payton Al-
len, was 9/14 passing for
105 yards. Defensively
Braxton Allen led with 8
tackles. Brody Smoot had
7 tackles and 2 quarter-
back sacks. Dijon Darden
had 5 tackles. Dean Shef-
field had 4 tackles. Payton
Allen had 3 tackles.
Mitchell Lee, Alston Knox
and Colton Hand each had
2 tackles with Knox being
credited for a quarterback
sack.
“It was a great night
for homecoming and I
thought we played really
well for our people” stated
head coach, Jason Allen.
“ I really challenged our
team to play at a higher level and I thought we did
that. We need to really
start hitting our stride as
we are coming down to
the home stretch. Defen-
sively, we are playing
really a dominate brand
of football. We have been
very strong against the
run and are on pace to
have the least amount of
points scored against us
in a season in the history
of the school. Offensively,
continue to be excited
about our ability to be
productive through the air.
We have always been able
to run the ball well, but
being balanced makes us
so much harder to defend.
Next up is Meadowview
on the road; another
region game. That brings
on an added significance
as we seek to remain
undefeated and region
champs.”
Make plans to support
the Rebels as they take on
Meadowview in Selma
on Friday, October 12th.
Kickoff is scheduled for
7:00
