Undefeated Rebels blast Pickens for 49-0 homecoming victory

The Chambers Acade-

my Rebels won big Friday

night for Homecoming

with a 49-0 blowout

against the Pickens Pirates

in region play. The Rebels

are now 8-0 for the season

with only two regular

season games to go. CJ

Lyons gave another spec-

tacular performance with

7 carries totaling 134 total

yards and scoring 2 touch-

downs. Jordan Gillespie

also had a great night

carrying the ball 4 times

for 64 yards and scoring a

touchdown. Hayden Har-

ris, Quay Johnson, Colton

Hand and Caydon Smoot also scored for the Rebels.

Quarterback, Payton Al-

len, was 9/14 passing for

105 yards. Defensively

Braxton Allen led with 8

tackles. Brody Smoot had

7 tackles and 2 quarter-

back sacks. Dijon Darden

had 5 tackles. Dean Shef-

field had 4 tackles. Payton

Allen had 3 tackles.

Mitchell Lee, Alston Knox

and Colton Hand each had

2 tackles with Knox being

credited for a quarterback

sack.

“It was a great night

for homecoming and I

thought we played really

well for our people” stated

head coach, Jason Allen.

“ I really challenged our

team to play at a higher level and I thought we did

that. We need to really

start hitting our stride as

we are coming down to

the home stretch. Defen-

sively, we are playing

really a dominate brand

of football. We have been

very strong against the

run and are on pace to

have the least amount of

points scored against us

in a season in the history

of the school. Offensively,

continue to be excited

about our ability to be

productive through the air.

We have always been able

to run the ball well, but

being balanced makes us

so much harder to defend.

Next up is Meadowview

on the road; another

region game. That brings

on an added significance

as we seek to remain

undefeated and region

champs.”

Make plans to support

the Rebels as they take on

Meadowview in Selma

on Friday, October 12th.

Kickoff is scheduled for

7:00