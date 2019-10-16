Undefeated Rebels Crush Pickens, 58-7

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Brody Smoot on one of his two quaterback sacks.

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Coach Jason Allen conduct sideline talk with offensive lineman Jake Waldrop, Gabe Brooks, Jacob Oliver and Connor Gregory.



By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



The Rebels picked up another win Friday night; 58-7 over the Pickens Academy Pirates. Brody Smoot led the assault defensively with 7 tackles; 2 of which were quarterback sacks. Braxton Allen picked up 6 tackles and Hayden Hurst logged 5. Dijon Darden, Payton Allen, Jake Higgins and Trent Thompson each had 4 tackles and Jake Waldrop had 3 with a quarterback sack.



Offensively, Quarterback, Payton Allen was 7 for 9 passing for 137 total passing yards resulting in touchdowns by Caydon Smoot and Josh Holliday. Braxton Allen was the leader rushing with 141 yards on 15 carries and scoring 1 touchdown. Cade Tarver, Dijon Darden and Jordan Benbrook each scored once. Payton Allen also scored 2 touchdowns or quarterback keepers.



“I thought our guys played well, especially after a four hour bus ride to play the game. We dominated the line of scrimmage, played relentless in our pursuit to the ball, and didn’t turn it over. I’m very proud of this team’s maturity. They are a pleasure to coach and make my job easy”, stated head coach, Jason Allen. “ We continue to get better throwing the ball and that has been a point of emphasis. This team still can get better which I’m excited about. We’re entering the home stretch and we need to be playing at our best”.



The Rebels will be celebrating Homecoming this Friday on Torbert Field as they face Meadowview in area play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm.