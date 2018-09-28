Unemployment down in county

The temperatures

around LaFayette and

Chambers County

continue to rise, but on

a positive note unem-

ployment figures in the

area are on the decline.

Information released by

the Alabama Department

of Labor show that the

area is doing well as the

number of unemployed

individuals in the area

continues decline.

The Alabama Depart-

ment of Labor has report-

ed that Chambers County

saw an unemployment

rate of 4.2% in the month

of August. That num

–

ber is down from 4.6%

reported in the month of

July and very near the

statewide preliminary

average of 4.1%.

In August, Chambers

County saw an increase

of 73 jobs across the

board as the number of

unemployed individuals

in the county dropped

from 713 to 640. Cham

–

bers County has a total of

14,692 residents em

–

ployed from a total labor

force of 15,332. The lat

–

est estimates put Cham-

bers County at the same

point it was in August of

2017.Regional news was

also good as neighbor

–

ing Lee County its

unemployment rate fall

from 4.1% to 3.9% in

the month of August.

Unemployment estimates

in Randolph County re-

mained stagnant at 4.4%

in the months of July

and August. Tallapoosa

County to the northwest

saw the greatest regional

improvement as unem-

ployment figures dropped

from 4.7% to 4.3%.

Shelby County south

of Birmingham contin

–

ued to have the lowest

unemployment rate in

the state as it reported an

unemployment rate of

3.1%. The rate showed

no change in estimates

between July and August.

Wilcox County located

west of Montgomery

continued to remain at

the top of the states un-

employment index with

a reported rate of 10.1%. The figure was down

drastically from 11.2% in

the month of July.

The majority of

Alabama’s population

centers showed the

highest estimates for

unemployment numbers

in the month of August as

most were above the state

average. Birmingham, the

largest city in the state

crease as unemployment

numbers were reported

at 4.4% down from

4.6% the month before.

Mobile, the third largest

city in the state had the

highest unemployment

estimates at 5.3% which

was down from 5.8% in

July.

Locally in east

Alabama, three cities

were reported in data

released by the Alabama

Department of Labor.

They included Auburn,

Opelika, and Phenix

City. Unemployment

figures in the three cities

were all down in July.

Phenix City in Russell

County led the pack with

an unemployment rate of

4.1% down from 4.3%

the month before. Both

Auburn and Opelika

reported a slightly higher

rate at 4.2%, but both

municipalities showed

decreases over the previ-

ous month.

Typical trends show

unemployment number

around Alabama and the

southeast decline as the

holiday season draws

near and seasonal hiring

picks up for retailers.

Those seasonal jobs

should drive unemploy-

ment numbers lower to

close out the year.

showed an unemploy-

ment rate of 4.8% which

was down from 5.3% in

July. Montgomery, the

states second largest city

showed a slight de

–