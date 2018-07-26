Unemployment rate rises in Chambers

The Alabama De-

partment of Labor has

released its preliminary

unemployment rates for

the month of June. The

data compiled by the De-

partment of Labor shows

Chambers County showed

an increase in the month

of June over unemploy-

ment rates seen in May.

The increase is the second

straight month the county

has seen an increase, but

the increase is not just

limited to the local labor

force, but has carried simi-

lar results across the state.

In the month of May,

Chambers County re-

ported an unemployment

rate of 3.8%. The Alabama

Department of Labor

reports that there were a

total of 584 individuals

in Chambers County in

May, whom were out of

the workforce and actively

seeking employment.

In the month of June

that figure has increased

to 752 local employees

out of work. Those 752

unemployed individu-

als represent 4.9% of the

labor force for Chambers

County. The 1.1% increase

seen in Chambers County

last month can not be at-

tributed to any one event,

such as a major plant clo-

sure or layoff by anyone

employer.

The increased un-

employment rates were

also seen in neighboring

counties. Lee County which includes the city

of Auburn and one of the

largest populations in east

Alabama saw its unem-

ployment rate rise to 4.7%

from 3.4% the previous

month. Lee County is

reporting 3,537 unemploy-

ment claims which is up

from 2,529 claims in the

month of May. Russell

County located south of

Lee County saw an un-

employment rate of 5.1%

which was up from 3.9%

in the month of May. Rus-

sell County has 1,228 indi-

viduals out of work, which

was up from 917 claims in

the month of May.

Tallapoosa County saw

the same unemployment

rate as Russell County

with 5.1% of the work-

force reported as being

out of work. The figures in

Tallapoosa County were

up form 4.0% in March. In

June there were 944 resi-

dents out of work in Tall-

apoosa County, which was

up from 716 the previous

month. Randolph County

located north of Chambers

County saw its unemploy-

ment rate rise upwards as

well to 5.0% from 3.8%

the month before.

Unemployment rates

were up across the state.

The lowest unemploy-

ment rate was reported in

Shelby County, located

south of Birmingham. The

county which traditionally

carries Alabama’s highest

income levels and lowest

unemployment level was

reported at 3.7% in the

month of June. That was

up a full 1% from 2.7% in

the month of May. Wilcox

County located west of

Montgomery tradition-

ally carries the highest

unemployment rate in

the state saw an increase

to double digits. Wilcox

County saw its unemploy-

ment rate rise to 11.4%

from 8.9% in the month

of May.

Alabama’s seasonally

adjusted unemployment

rate for the state rose

to 4.1% from 3.9% the

month before. Alabama

saw a total labor force of

2,187,730. There were a

total of 89,353 residents

out of work in the month

of June statewide. The

Alabama Department of

Labor reports despite the

rise in unemployment

figures in June the state

added more than 5,000

new jobs.