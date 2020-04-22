Unlike Others, Local Nursing Home Keeps Residents Safe

“We are doing good” says Lisa Manley

By Jody Stewart

Lisa Manley, Assistant Administrator at LaFayette Nursing home says, “We are doing good.” Given their congregate nature and resident population served (older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19.



Lisa Manley reports that LaFayette Nursing home had an abundant supply of Person Protection Equipment (PPE) before the virus outbreak and grateful that the EMA has been keeping them stocked up. Manley says, “We are receiving a lot of guidelines to follow and it changes daily. We are getting up to 10 emails per day. We are following all of them.”



Some of those guidelines include no visitors, no communal dining or activities. One of the most important guidelines Manley says they have implemented is a way to isolate any resident who might have to leave the nursing home for something such as a medical reason and then return.



Manley stated, “We moved all residents to one side of the facility and left one wing with 10 beds for quarantine. If a resident goes out when they return they have to stay in the quarantine wing for 14 days for observation.” The Alabama Nursing Home Association has given all nursing homes the same guidelines to follow.



Manley says, “We are doing good up here. The hardest thing is keeping everyone entertained. The residents love to receive mail and cards. I would encourage anyone both kids and adults to send cards to the nursing home. It would mean so much.”



The address for the nursing home is LaFayette Nursing Home PO Box 109 LaFayette Al 36862.