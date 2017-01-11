Unusual local scenes

By Bill Frazer

It is almost daily that we see strange and unusual scenes on the TV screen. The other night it showed two protestors rappelling from the ceiling in front of the news/TV spot in the arena at Charlotte during the Colts and the Panthers game. They were protesting the Bank Of America financing a controversial port on the river to be used to export gas.

A few nights ago it showed the goof up lip-sync singing by Mariah Carey during the Time Square New Year celebration. In my opinion the major goof up was that she was too scantily clad for a nationwide audience. This was not a presentation for a night club or Hollywood scene but for a general audience including children.

A few weeks ago, I decided to photo-document some unusual scenes taking place not on TV, but in our own community. For example, as I was crossing the railroad in downtown West Point last week I noticed several locomotives parked on the track and was preparing to continue on the rail traveling toward LaGrange. I stopped and got out my camera and snapped the unusual scene. There were 6 diesel electric locomotives being moved. The engine in the rear was pushing the other 5 and a worker was riding the bumper of the lead engine to be sure the crossing gate was down. I asked the railroad worker what was going on and he told me to move as they were getting underway. I got the point as it was none of my business and that I was trespassing on the railroad rights-of-way. But it was a weird scene as there were no freight cars attached.

Next, I stopped and pictured a used Christmas tree with a for-sale sign posted on it. Thinking about the unusual scene, who in their right mind would purchase a Christmas tree after December 25? Upon further contemplation, I guess you could cut off the branches and use it as fence post as Cedar wood does not decay. Using the tree as fire wood would allow you to enjoy the fragrance of the pleasant Conifer scent. But I think that’s not what the poster had in mind as the sign indicates his attempt to be a jokester.

In another unusual scene, A few days ago I came into LaFayette and looked across the street at the jail enclosure. The food deliverer to the jail had just backed into the gate thus making the gate inoperable. The electric gate and all the barbed wire attached was leaning at a 45-degree angle. The good part is that only the kitchen help has access to the gate in case an inmate attempted to escape.

Note the picture where I saw a Ford pickup parked in Lanett that had the original shades on the doors and rear side windows. This is unusual as none of the newer vehicles have the shades over the windows. It was common in the 50 model era to have pickups and other vehicles with these trappings. Most of us remember the gadgets that were popular with the generation such as curb feelers, wheel coverings, spot lights, hood ornaments, gutted mufflers, steering wheel knobs and two-toned paint jobs. Today the proper term for current modifications of vehicles is referred to as “tricked out”.

Sometimes unusual items can be a good thing. As silly as it may seem, I really enjoyed my candy Father’s Day Card. No card could be more unusual than a Father’s Day Card illustrated by candy bars. I do not know where the brats got the idea but I doubt that you have seen the attached card before.

I guess curiosity killed the cat, but this cat sees so many things that trigger my interest. People are ingenious even though we generally do not take note of it. A lot times I see local unusual scenes but ride on down the road and then think later “why did I not take a picture of that?