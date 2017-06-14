I recently attended a family wedding in Burlington, NC. Since the girls were driving, I sat in the back seat and napped, worked on my crossword puzzle, viewed semi-mountainous terrain and swigged on my diet coke. Now a long trip for me is gauged by the number of rest room stops. Since I had a cooler of diet coke back of the rear seat, it became necessary for frequent stops to stretch my legs on the way to the rest room. It was unusual due to the current political correctness that the facilities were designated by gender. Since I was bored by the hours of inactivity, I thought about stirring things up.

Another view which was frequently seen in North Carolina was Solar Farms. They were everywhere and most of them were only an acre more or less in size. Compare that to the 1100 acre LaFayette Solar Farm now under construction.

Up in South Carolina and North Carolina a lot of the shoulders of the Interstate are huge flower beds. They were beautiful as it was the time of the year that the species of flowers planted were at their peak in color. I thought that nowhere along the local roadways have I seen such a magnificent display. But driving to LaFayette the day after the trip, I noticed a patch of flowers blooming along highway 50 between LaFayette and Lanett. How in world did these flowers get seeded in this spot when there is nothing else but grass along highway 50? See attached picture.

Since my mind was directed to unusual local scenes, I have noticed for some time the sign NO PARKING on the sidewalk adjacent to the LaFayette Police Station There is always a police car parked at the location with the front end projected over the sidewalk. However, if you park there you have to impede the sidewalk, otherwise you block the right lane on the street. See attached picture.

A week ago the limb off of a huge oak tree came crashing down upon a car parked in the yard of a Lanett residence. Anybody that has traveled recently along U.S. Highway 29 in Lanett has noticed the crunched car as it on the main route one block north of the Kroger/CVS intersection. See attached picture.

I have to be careful here not to identify the source of non-fake news. But, rumors are circulating around LaFayette that there is a new janitorial service in town. Evidently James Walter Allen has personally led the expansion of the services of LaFayette True Value Hardware. I knew that he sold brooms, mops and floor cleaning soap, but I did not know that he was personally providing janitorial services. See attached picture.

One of the pleasures in later life is the activity of one’s grandchildren which I refer to as the brats.

Recently one of the older brats participated in a hula hoop contest. This is not fake news. He actually managed to hula 14 hoops around his waist. I have seen him run while hula hooping without losing the rhythm. Well you might say that the brat needs to get a hobby doing something that is beneficial. Since he is a straight-A Junior in PreMed at Auburn, I believe that he has other assets. If you manage to make an A in organic chemistry as he has, that kinda separates him from the rest of us as far as talent is concerned. See attached picture.

There are a lot of local scenes that we take for granted. As you see in the local newspapers, there is a lot to celebrate in our community. I am thankful that we are so BL