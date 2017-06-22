By Bill Frazer

As I wake UP this morning, shower UP and dress UP in Dimwit starched UP pants, I head to the kitchen to fix my breakfast of toast as it pops UP from the toaster. I place a piece of meat on the toast and cover it with ketchUP and pour some syrUP on my pan cake. Afterward I climb in my pickUP to start UP my daily do-nothing activity. As I pull out I run UP on neighbor Police Chief Tony Bailey. He inquired to what I was UP to? In order to bring him UP to date, I replied that as usual I was UP to no good. However, if I fessed UP, he might lock me UP.

As I roll UP my window to continue UP the road, I need to stop by and pay UP my utility bill. The time was UP to avoid a late payment fee. I knew that if my BOSS could not hook UP her hair dryer, my time on earth was UP. Women are funny about their make UP and hair.

As I reach the office and plug UP my computer, I find that the internet will work. So I give UP on watching Trump UP to his usual tweets. Instead I have to give UP and actually do some work such as fixing UP my pencil sharpener. I call UP my daughters to find out what the sorry son-in-laws are UP to. I find out that UP to now, none of them are in jail or UP for parole. When all the meddling is done, I catch UP on the local gossip.

My toilet stops UP, so I go UP the road to LaFayette True Value Hardware. Big foul UP on the premises as James Walter Allen told me that I should ring UP a plumber as a Wareagle was not UP to the task of elimination of waste. I told him to stick it UP the dust pan he was using sweeping UP at Jacks. I picked UP a plunger and plunged UP the waste with him and the other sewerage (Crimson Tide) in mind.

The UP side of these ramblings is that the use of word UP is indefinite. It goes on and on: pay UP, shut UP, wind UP, beat UP, light UP, rear UP, give UP, kiss UP (which is necessary to the BOSS), fix UP, roll UP, touch UP, lighten UP, tighten UP, butter UP (which is required when dealing with your loan officer) and turn UP.

Think about UP in the exercise and sports community. There is pull UP, sit UP, push UP, tee UP, lay UP and line UP which is used in other activities as well.

There are the commercial versions such as RoundUP chemical, UPs delivery service, seven UP drink, buckle UP for safety and rollUP doors.

Maybe the real writers, Cy Wood and Mike Wilcox, can let me know if UP is a preposition, verb, adjective, or noun. It certainly seems to be versatile. With that said, I will shut UP before this silly tirade causes one to throw UP.