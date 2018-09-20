Valley arrests man charged with propositioning minors, exposing self

On September 12,
2018, a 10 year old
female reported to school
resource officers that, for
the past two days while
she was walking to school,
a white male in a black
SUV pulled up beside her
and propositioned her for
sex. Officers were waiting
to see if he appeared on
the third day but he didn’t
show up.
On September 16,
2018, a 24 year old
female reported that she
was in the parking lot
at Chambers Square in
Shawmut when she saw
a white male in a black
SUV watching her as she
walked through the lot. As
she got closer she could see that the white male
had his privates visible
and appeared to be fon-
dling himself while staring
at her. She was able to get
the tag number from the
vehicle and from that a
suspect was developed.
Using this information,
investigators showed both
victims a photo lineup and
they both identified Joshua
Shaun Kent, 30 years old
of Valley, as the person
they had seen. Based on
this identification warrants
were issued for Kent’s ar-
rest for Indecent Exposure
(Class A misdemeanor)
and two counts each of
Enticing a Child (Class
C Felony) and Traveling
to Meet a Child for an
Unlawful Sex Act (Class A
Felony).
Kent was arrested at his
home and brought to the
Valley Police Department
for processing. After being
interviewed by investiga-
tors, Kent was then taken
to the Chambers County
Detention Facility to await
a bond hearing.
