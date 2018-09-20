Valley arrests man charged with propositioning minors, exposing self

On September 12,

2018, a 10 year old

female reported to school

resource officers that, for

the past two days while

she was walking to school,

a white male in a black

SUV pulled up beside her

and propositioned her for

sex. Officers were waiting

to see if he appeared on

the third day but he didn’t

show up.

On September 16,

2018, a 24 year old

female reported that she

was in the parking lot

at Chambers Square in

Shawmut when she saw

a white male in a black

SUV watching her as she

walked through the lot. As

she got closer she could see that the white male

had his privates visible

and appeared to be fon-

dling himself while staring

at her. She was able to get

the tag number from the

vehicle and from that a

suspect was developed.

Using this information,

investigators showed both

victims a photo lineup and

they both identified Joshua

Shaun Kent, 30 years old

of Valley, as the person

they had seen. Based on

this identification warrants

were issued for Kent’s ar-

rest for Indecent Exposure

(Class A misdemeanor)

and two counts each of

Enticing a Child (Class

C Felony) and Traveling

to Meet a Child for an

Unlawful Sex Act (Class A

Felony).

Kent was arrested at his

home and brought to the

Valley Police Department

for processing. After being

interviewed by investiga-

tors, Kent was then taken

to the Chambers County

Detention Facility to await

a bond hearing.