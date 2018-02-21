Home News Valley daughter charged in mother’s murder
News
Top Stories
0

Valley daughter charged in mother’s murder

0
0

Valley daughter charged in mother’s murder

2-21-18 Tamichael Jones copy
now playing

Man gunned down at Cusseta bar

2-21-18 Teels Quality Tire Grant Opening
now playing

Teel grand opening set for Mar. 2

Academy van stolen

LaFayette extends utility bill due date

2-21-18 CONSTRUCTION OF LAFAYETTE CITY PARK 01 copy
now playing

Grants will pay for 50-acre park

Dr. Brooks praised by several in community

2-21-18 One Hundreth Birthday IMG_2252
now playing

Trammell celebrates 101st with ride around town

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-85

Two die in crash near Camp Hill

Hinkle celebrates 97th

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

Police in the city of Valley, Alabama are working Chambers County’s first homicide of 2018. The death which was discovered by Valley Police officers last Tuesday appears to be domestic in nature and police have arrested and charged a suspect into the deadly discovery.

According to a release from the Valley Police Department’s Major Mike Reynolds, Valley Police were called to a residence in the 2400 block of 36th Street at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Upon their arrival Valley officers discovered the body of 79-year-old Francis Jane McDonald at the residence.

Police have not determined what manner of death was suspected in the death of McDonald, but police have ruled the death a homicide. Police learned that Ms. McDonald lived at the residence with her daughter, Heather Lea Christenson, 43-years-old. Christenson was on scene as police began to process the crime scene. Valley Police questioned Christenson during the questioning she confessed to killing her mother according to information released by Valley Police.

Following her confession Christenson was taken to the Valley Police Department for processing before being transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette where she is presently held.

Valley Police noted that they were unable to determine the cause of the death of McDonald and sent her body to the state Forensics Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy. The death of McDonald becomes the first homicide recorded in Chambers County in 2018. The case remains under investigation by Valley Police.

Related posts:

  1. Three East Alabama men charged in Florida murder
  2. Lanett man charged with attempted murder
  3. Smith charged with capital murder
  4. Valley murder victim remembered
slandon
Related Posts
2-21-18 Tamichael Jones copy

Man gunned down at Cusseta bar

slandon 0
2-21-18 Teels Quality Tire Grant Opening

Teel grand opening set for Mar. 2

slandon 0

Academy van stolen

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video