Valley daughter charged in mother’s murder

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Police in the city of Valley, Alabama are working Chambers County’s first homicide of 2018. The death which was discovered by Valley Police officers last Tuesday appears to be domestic in nature and police have arrested and charged a suspect into the deadly discovery.

According to a release from the Valley Police Department’s Major Mike Reynolds, Valley Police were called to a residence in the 2400 block of 36th Street at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Upon their arrival Valley officers discovered the body of 79-year-old Francis Jane McDonald at the residence.

Police have not determined what manner of death was suspected in the death of McDonald, but police have ruled the death a homicide. Police learned that Ms. McDonald lived at the residence with her daughter, Heather Lea Christenson, 43-years-old. Christenson was on scene as police began to process the crime scene. Valley Police questioned Christenson during the questioning she confessed to killing her mother according to information released by Valley Police.

Following her confession Christenson was taken to the Valley Police Department for processing before being transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette where she is presently held.

Valley Police noted that they were unable to determine the cause of the death of McDonald and sent her body to the state Forensics Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy. The death of McDonald becomes the first homicide recorded in Chambers County in 2018. The case remains under investigation by Valley Police.