Valley Haven Plans Home Races as Fundraiser

The Albert Thornton Memorial Run for Valley Haven will not be able to be run in person this year. As a way to support Valley Haven and run races, there will be home run races available. There will be a 1 mile run/walk, a 4K, and two 5K’s. You can run/walk 1 or all 4. Send your application in. Then run the race or races you entered and send your name, age, gender and time of the race/races you ran to Roger Keel.

You can run anytime between now and May 3. Everyone will be lined up by their finish time, just like at a race. Everyone that enters will get a shirt. You will also be given points in four different race series.

We encourage everyone to support Valley Haven School by entering the races. . Applications may be obtained from our Facebook page – Valley Haven Hike Bike Run; on our website – www.valleyhavenschool.org; email valleyhaven@valleyhavenschool.org or call the school and leave a message with your name and address.

If you have questions, you can contact Valley Haven at 334-756-2868 or Roger Keel at 334-524-2884.

The LaFayette Sun
