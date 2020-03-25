Valley, Lanett Police Update Procedures

In response to the updated information being distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Lanett Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, and Valley Police Department have implemented new patrol protocols to better protect the public and agency employees.



Law enforcement officers remain dedicated to providing the highest level of service to the public and have implemented these changes to comply with the directions and guidelines being distributed by the CDC.



Effective immediately, law enforcement officers will attempt to primarily handle non-emergency calls for service over the telephone. Chambers County EMA/911 dispatchers are being asked to obtain telephone numbers or other contact information for reporting parties so officers can contact those subjects on the telephone to take a report or address their law enforcement needs.



This will not change the response protocol for in-progress crimes, violent offenses, or situations where there is a risk to the general public. In these situations, Chambers County EMA/911 dispatchers will be asking additional screening questions of the reporting party to address and assess the general risk of COVID-19 exposure for responding personnel. It is important that the general public understands that these questions are to enable emergency personnel to serve the needs of the public, while ensuring appropriate safety precautions are in place to limit and mitigate possible COVID-19 exposure.



Members of the public who are requesting law enforcement emergency assistance are encouraged to call 911 for any emergencies. For non-emergency calls, they can contact the Chambers County EMA/911 Center at 334-576-0914, 334-756-5200, or 334-864-1083.



Fingerprinting services, citation corrections, and other non-essential services will be suspended temporarily. Accident Reports and Offense Reports may be emailed to you by the agency if requested. Accident reports can also be accessed through crashdocs.org.