Valley man arrested for Alex City homicide

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A Chambers County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in a neighboring county last week. In addition, the suspect is also being housed on additional charges from the incident that occurred along a busy Alabama highway northwest of LaFayette last Tuesday night.

At 8:57 p.m. last Tuesday night police in Alexander City were dispatched to a traffic accident involving one vehicle along U.S. Highway 280 near Tallapoosa Ford. As officers raced to the accident scene they learned that it appeared the driver of the gold 1993 Acura Legend had been fatally shot according to witness accounts.

When officers arrived at the accident location they discovered the body of 21-year-old Denzel Pope of Sylacauga in the vehicle. Pope had been shot and died of his injuries at the crash location. The victim’s family was notified shortly after the shooting of his fatality.

While officers were working the location of the crash, Tallapoosa County 9-1-1 received a call of reckless driver traveling near the city of Dadeville. Dadeville Police noticed a vehicle matching the description given by dispatchers and stopped a vehicle being driven by, 21-year-old Nicholas Seth Harrison, of Valley.

As police searched the vehicle f Harrison they noticed he was intoxicated. A search of his vehicle also turned up illegal narcotics. Harrison was taken into custody on drug and traffic charges, a firearm was located in his vehicle during the search also. Dadeville Police reached out to Alexander City Police and discovered that Harrison was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Pope. The vehicle Harrison was traveling in had damage that showed signs of damage similar to that of the crashed Acura Pope was driving.

Pope was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, driving under the influence, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance. Additional and upgrade charges are pending against Harrison as investigators continue to expand their investigation into the incident.