Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A 33-year-old Valley man has been arrested and booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility following an early October shooting at a nightclub north of LaFayette. The victim in the shooting continues to recover as the suspected shooter now faces charges related to the shooting.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies responded to the Sportsman Club located on County Road 160 north of LaFayette in the early morning hours of October 8th. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the shooting victim as Derrick Burton. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by members of LaFayette EMS for multiple gunshot wounds. Burton did survive his injuries from the shooting. Investigators began seeking a suspect in the shooting.

Sheriff’s investigators were able to identify Chavis Montay Story, 33-years-old, of Valley as a suspect in the shooting. On Thursday October 19th Story was taken into custody at approximately 1:40 p.m. Story was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and booked on charges of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to notify Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department.

