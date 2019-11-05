Valley Man Lights Fire to Grocery Cart, Damages Walmart Interior

Emergency vehicles were everywhere, as the fire damaged the interior of Walmart. A portion of the store was open on Monday. Photo by Pamela Holloway.

Troy Maloy Brown

Wednesday at approximately 4:20 P.M., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to Wal-Mart, located in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue, in order to assist units of the East Alabama Fire Department with a fire that had started in the store. Once the building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished, detectives and an agent with the State Fire Marshall’s Office began reviewing the internal surveillance video to determine the origin of the fire.



Video footage showed a white male suspect collecting items such as cardboard and paper products in a shopping cart. The suspect is seen pushing the cart into the home décor section and then shortly thereafter he is seen running from the area. The suspect went to another part of the store where he retrieved a second shopping cart that was loaded with groceries. As the store is being evacuated, the suspect attempted to leave the store with the cart but was stopped by a Wal-Mart associate at the door and is made to leave the cart.



The suspect leaves the store and is picked up by a silver van. The vehicle tag was captured on video and was traced to a residence in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue in Valley. Detectives begin canvassing that neighborhood and learn that the van is associated with the suspect who was identified as Troy Maloy Brown, 28 years old of Valley.



At approximately 10:15 P.M., officers and detectives located Brown at his residence. When he was approached Brown resisted officers and was taken into custody after officers deployed a Tazer. Brown was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Arson 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.



During the investigation it was learned that, after leaving Wal-Mart, Brown may also have been involved in thefts from Dollar General (2900 block of 20th Avenue), Family Dollar (300 block of US Highway 29), and from a vehicle in the San Marco’s parking lot.