Valley pedestrian struck by car, dies

A 46-year-old pedes-

trian was killed after

being struck by a vehicle

on Thursday morning

along the Fairfax Bypass

in the city of Valley. The

accident remains under

investigation by police,

but no charges have been

filed against the driver in

the accident.

Valley Police indicate

they were dispatched to

an accident along the

Fairfax Bypass near the

Chattahoochee Humane

Society at 6:30 a.m. on

Thursday morning. Police

received a call indicat-

ing that there had been

an accident involving a

pedestrian and a vehicle at

the location.

As officers arrived on

scene they discovered a

46-year-old male had been

struck by a vehicle at the

scene. Police indicate the

individual was deceased

upon their arrival. The

victim was identified as

46-year-old Mike Kimsey

McDonald of Valley.

The driver of the ve-

hicle that struck McDon

–

ald told police that they

were traveling south along

the roadway at 55 mph.

While traveling they no-

ticed McDonald who was

walking on the side of the

road, but stepped out in

front of their vehicle as if

he was about to cross the

roadway. The driver told

police that they attempted

to swerve to avoid strik

–

ing McDonald, but were

unsuccessful.

A witness who was

traveling behind the driver

gave officers a similar

account of the incident

that took place. That wit

–

ness told police that they

witnessed McDonald step

out in front of the oncom-

ing vehicle and the driver

attempt to avoid hitting

him.

The body of McDonald

was transported to the

medical examiners office.

The investigation is still

ongoing and no charges

have been filed against the

driver who struck Mc

–

Donald.