Valley Police Department Seeks Help in Locating Runaway

The Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Kameron King. It was reported by King’s mother that Kameron ran away from their residence in Fairfax on April 5th sometime between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Kameron is 5’03”, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown in which direction she left or what she was wearing. If you have any information concerning the location of King, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

