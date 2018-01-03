Valley Police Log

Police Reports for

January 2, 2018:

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th and Change Bills Circulating in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue

– Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 4500 block of Fairfax Bypass

– Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1000 block of Scales Circle

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road

– Report of a Theft of Lost Property 2nd in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Assault 2nd and a Theft of Property 4th in the 2300 block of 38th Boulevard

– Report of a Harassment and a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 20 block of Boyd Circle

Mariah Hoard, 19 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Carolyn Stewart Dennis, 47 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Jacarl Jonta Atkinson, 32 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Ashley Nicole Jennings, 26 of Pelham, AL, charged with Failure to Appear

Brandon Lee Workman, 35 of Valley, charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Ashleigh Robin Mccoy, 38 of Lanett, charged with Theft of Property 4th and Theft by Deception 4th

Police Reports for

December 29, 2017:

– Report of a Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 2nd, and a Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card in the 1900 block of 53rd Street

– Report of a Theft of Property 2nd in the 1800 block of 26th Street

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Theft of Property 3rd in the 3000 block of 20th Avenue

Phillip Anthony Caldwell, 66 of Valley, charged with Theft of Property 3rd and Bail Jumping 2nd

Jonrikus Martinese Washington, 30 of Lanett, charged with two counts of Bail Jumping 2nd

Police Reports for December 28, 2017:

– Report of a Theft of Property 3rd and a Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Theft of Property 1st in the 800 block of Fairwood Drive

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Core Jermaine Huguley, 44 of Valley, charged with Theft of Property 4th

Brian Daniel Lucas, 42 of Gulf Shores, AL, charged with six counts of Failure to Appear