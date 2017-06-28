Home News Valley Steak n Shake closes doors temporarily
a2 Steak & Shake
By Alton Mitchell

A popular Chambers County eatery has closed its doors at least for the time being. The abrupt closure of the Steak and Shake in Valley has left many residents with their own opinions that have flooded social media over the weekend.
The Steak and Shake restaurant located on Fob James Drive in Valley opened its doors in July of 2016. On Saturday morning as residents came to the popular eatery for breakfast they were met with signs on various doors, windows, and the drive thru that advised the business had closed temporarily.

There has been no official word from Steak and Shake management as to why the business closed, but several sources are stating the facility is undergoing a revamp which will include hiring and training of new staff and some facility upgrades.
A long list of complaints about poor service and food quality line various posts on social media outlets. Even an April post on the Steak and Shake’s Valley Facebook page states the facility had changed management in April.

A person who identifies themselves as an employee of the company posted that the closure was the result of poor trained staff and that a new hiring will take place with corporate level trainers coming in to the store.

Rumors have flooded social media about the cause of the closure to include a failed health inspection or a failure to pay taxes by the business. There has been no fact found in those rumors. No word has been given as to when the store will re-open. Signs on the business do indicate the closure will be only temporary.

