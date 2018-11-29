Valley teen still missing

Valley police and

a worried Chambers

County family have been

searching for more than a

month now for a missing

16-year-old Valley teen.

The family of Darren

Earles is desperate for

information regarding the

missing boy who was last

seen leaving Valley High

School on October 25th,

2018. Valley Police say

the teen may be a runaway

and as of the week after

Thanksgiving, they have

no new information to

share with the public re-

garding the missing teen.

Case Warriors for the

Missing picked up Dar-

ren’s story and shared his

picture and information on

their social media page.

The volunteer group advo-

cates for the missing and

their families.

Darren’s family has

posted several times on

social media urging Dar-

ren to contact anyone to

let them know if he is

okay. Police are asking

anyone with information

to give them a call at 334-

756-5200.