Valley woman charged with dismembering, burning mom’s body

A 44-year-old Valley,
Alabama woman was
booked into the Chambers
County Detention Facility
last week on charges of
murder and abuse of a
corpse. The charges fol-
low a Grand Jury indict-
ment related to a February
arrest of the woman in
connection to the murder
of her 79-year-old mother.
Valley Police ini-
tially arrested 44-year-old
Heather Christensen, of
Valley the day before
Valentine’s Day for the
murder of her 79-year-
old mother, Frances Jane
McDonald. The body of
McDonald was discovered
in a residence in the 2400
block of 36th Street in Val-
ley in early February.
Last week a Cham-
bers County Grand Jury
indicted Christensen in
connection to the mur-
der of the death of her
mother. Information from
the indictment indicates
McDonald had suffered
injuries related to being
struck in the head and face
and later having a pillow
held over her face and
having water poured down
her throat.
After the brutal death
the indictment says that
McDonald body was ig-
nited on fire and chopped
up with a hatchet. The
indictment indicates that
Christensen attempted to
conceal the death through
the fire and hacking by the hatchet. The actions
alleged amount to the
abuse of a corpse charge
because they occurred
after McDonald was
deceased.
In February when po-
lice arrived to the home
Christensen confessed to murdering her mother to
officers on the scene. Mc
–
Donald and Chrstensen
lived together in the resi-
dence. After last week’s
indictment Christensen
was taken into custody
and transported to the
Chambers County Deten-
tion Facility in LaFayette.
