Valley woman charged with dismembering, burning mom’s body

A 44-year-old Valley,

Alabama woman was

booked into the Chambers

County Detention Facility

last week on charges of

murder and abuse of a

corpse. The charges fol-

low a Grand Jury indict-

ment related to a February

arrest of the woman in

connection to the murder

of her 79-year-old mother.

Valley Police ini-

tially arrested 44-year-old

Heather Christensen, of

Valley the day before

Valentine’s Day for the

murder of her 79-year-

old mother, Frances Jane

McDonald. The body of

McDonald was discovered

in a residence in the 2400

block of 36th Street in Val-

ley in early February.

Last week a Cham-

bers County Grand Jury

indicted Christensen in

connection to the mur-

der of the death of her

mother. Information from

the indictment indicates

McDonald had suffered

injuries related to being

struck in the head and face

and later having a pillow

held over her face and

having water poured down

her throat.

After the brutal death

the indictment says that

McDonald body was ig-

nited on fire and chopped

up with a hatchet. The

indictment indicates that

Christensen attempted to

conceal the death through

the fire and hacking by the hatchet. The actions

alleged amount to the

abuse of a corpse charge

because they occurred

after McDonald was

deceased.

In February when po-

lice arrived to the home

Christensen confessed to murdering her mother to

officers on the scene. Mc

–

Donald and Chrstensen

lived together in the resi-

dence. After last week’s

indictment Christensen

was taken into custody

and transported to the

Chambers County Deten-

tion Facility in LaFayette.