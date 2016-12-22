Home News Sports Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney
Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney

0
0

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Varsity boys and girls teams both fell short in the Holiday Hoops Classic Tournament held at Abbeville last weekend.

In tournament action Friday the varsity boys fell to Success 44-33. Leading the Rebels was Malik Lyons with 11 points. Jake Burton added 8 points. Kaine Thomas and Trent Dodgen each scored 4 points. CJ Lyons, Brock Ennis and Payton Allen each scored 2 points in the loss. Malik Lyons led in rebounds with 8 and Brock Ennis had 4.

Also on Friday, the varsity girls fell to Pike 54 to 31. The top scorer for the ladies was Klancy Harmon with 10 points. Kristina Stewart added 5 points. Jessica Holliday scored 3. Tate Reese, Jessica Harmon, Macy Harmon, Lizzie Keebler, Shelly Keebler and Lindsey Stewart scored 2 each and Tori Harmon scored 1. Tori Harmon, Jessica Holliday and Jessica Harmon led with 4 rebounds each.

The boys played Lakeside on Saturday losing by a score of 57-51. Leading in points was Payton Allen with 18. Malik Lyons and Kaine Thomas each scored 10 points. CJ Lyons added 7. Trent Dodgen had 4 points and Colton Hand scored 2 in the loss. Leading on rebounds was CJ Lyons with 5.

The varsity girls lost to Abbeville 37-16 in Saturday tournament play. Leading in points was Tate Reese with 5. Jessica Harmon and Tori Harmon each added 4. Kristina Stewart added 2 points and Jessica Holliday scored 1 point in the loss. Tate Reese led in rebounds with 9.

Malik Lyons was named MVP and Klancy Harmon was named to the All-Tournament team.

