Mrs. Vernett M. Reeder, 66 of Notasulga, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 10,2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Jimmy Thomas, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Reeder is survived by her daughter, Alisa Moss of Notasulga, AL, her son, Anthony (Shanika) Reeder of Phenix City, AL, brothers: Ted Moss and J.T. (Joyce) Moss, both of Camp Hill, AL, Alfonso (Ada) Waver of Tuskegee, AL and Jack Waver of Opelika, AL, sisters: Dora Finley of Lafayette, AL, Danette Terry of Tallassee, AL, Jeanette Byrd of Alex City, AL and Juliette (Tyrone) Owens of Bessemer, AL, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

