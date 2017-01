Ms. Mary Ferrell’s class at Valley High School, made a very generous donation to Chattahoochee Humane Society this year for Christmas.

Instead of giving gifts to each other, they bought gifts for the animals at CHS. What an incredibly kind and compassionate group of young people.

Thank you, Ms. Ferrell, and thank you class! The class is shown in the photo above, along with Sharon Hawkins, of CHS, a recued pet, Patches, and Ms. Ferrell, on the right.