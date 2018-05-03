Home Uncategorized Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting
Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting

Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting

A LaFayette man
is behind bars for his
alleged involvement in
connection to a mid-
April chase and shooting
through several streets
in LaFayette. Prior to his
arrest the suspect in the
case was nearly struck by
bullets last week as shots
rang out at a Valley busi-
ness where police believe
the LaFayette shooter
was the intended target
of the gunfire.
According to Sergeant
Roderick Brock of the
LaFayette Police Depart-
ment, 25-year-old Jaqua-
vius Raqueal Williams
was taken into custody
in Valley on Wednes-
day night. Williams had
outstanding warrants for
his arrest in LaFayette
for his alleged involve-
ment in the incident that
occurred in LaFayette on
April 14th.
According to Sgt.
Brock LaFayette Police
received reports of two
cars chasing each other
and shots being fired
along 2nd Avenue SW
to an area near Cham-
bers County Road 32
at 2:30 p.m. on April
14th. LaFayette officers
converged on the area
but were unable to locate
the vehicles or suspects
involved in the incident.
