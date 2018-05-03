Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting

A LaFayette man

is behind bars for his

alleged involvement in

connection to a mid-

April chase and shooting

through several streets

in LaFayette. Prior to his

arrest the suspect in the

case was nearly struck by

bullets last week as shots

rang out at a Valley busi-

ness where police believe

the LaFayette shooter

was the intended target

of the gunfire.

According to Sergeant

Roderick Brock of the

LaFayette Police Depart-

ment, 25-year-old Jaqua-

vius Raqueal Williams

was taken into custody

in Valley on Wednes-

day night. Williams had

outstanding warrants for

his arrest in LaFayette

for his alleged involve-

ment in the incident that

occurred in LaFayette on

April 14th.

According to Sgt.

Brock LaFayette Police

received reports of two

cars chasing each other

and shots being fired

along 2nd Avenue SW

to an area near Cham-

bers County Road 32

at 2:30 p.m. on April

14th. LaFayette officers

converged on the area

but were unable to locate

the vehicles or suspects

involved in the incident.

