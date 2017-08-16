Virginia attacker was trained at Ft. Benning

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Tragedy struck over the weekend in the college town of Charlottesville, Virginia. The town was set to be rally point for supremacy hate groups and counter protesters. The actions in the town turned deadly as fights and violence erupted on the streets of Charlottesville as early as Friday the initial day of protests and rally’s in the town. By the time Saturday rolled around a woman was killed and a young Ohio man was in jail charged with her death, which is believed to be the direct result of clashes between the two sides of the marches. The suspect in the death has had a brief stint in the local region at a nearby army installation.

The Department of the Army confirms in a release that James Alex Fields Jr, 20, of Maumee, Ohio attempted basic training at Fort Benning about 50 miles southeast of LaFayete in 2015. Fields is the suspect in an incident on Saturday in which a Dodge Challenger was driven into a group of protesters injuring dozens and killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Paralegal who lived in Charlottesville.

The Army confirms in the release the Fields attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia beginning on August 18 2015. After four months at the base he was unable to successfully complete training and was removed from the branch of service without being given a military occupational skill. The release says Fields was released from active duty due to a failure to meet training standards on December 11, 2015.

Questions remain about Fields. It is known that he grew up in a single parent home after birth in Kentucky. His father passed away before he was born. Several sources have indicated that Fields was seen at the rally with symbols from the group Vanguard America, a group that declares, “a government based in natural law must not cater to the false notion of equality”. Vanguard America has denied ties to Fields.

Fields is presently being held in a Virigina jail without bond on charges of second-degree murder for the death of Heyer. The FBI and Department of Justice have launched an investigation into Fields on the grounds of civil rights violations.