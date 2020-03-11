Wagon Train to Travel Through LaFayette this Friday

By Jody Stewart

Have you ever watched the old western movies and seen the wagon trains? Well here is the chance to see one in person this weekend right here in Chambers County. The Broken L Wagon Train will be traveling close by on their way to the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.



The wagon train is estimated to have ten wagons and 40 to 50 people on horseback. The wagon train should come thru Camp Hill on Main Street around three o’clock on Sunday and set up camp at the Camp Hill airport that afternoon. All are welcome to come visit and check out the wagons!



If you want to try and catch them another day here is the itinerary: Friday March 13th the wagon train will be making camp at the Old Milltown School 13177 Al Hwy 77 in LaFayette, Then on Saturday March 14th at the Rolling Rock Farm in Dadeville and then they will have 5 more stops before arriving at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Thursday March 19th.



